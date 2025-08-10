Saline's Got Talent Entries Due August 22

The annual talent show at the Saline Community Fair will be held on Friday, August 29 at 6:30 p.m. Pre-entry is required and is due Friday, August 22. The talent show is open to all ages – youth up to 17 years old (will be divided into two age groups) and adults age 18 years and older. Contestants perform a variety of talents in this family-friendly event. Cash prizes up to $100 for each of the three age groups will be awarded.

Complete rules are listed in the Fairbook at www.salinefair.org

under “Forms and Downloads”. To complete the entry form or register online just go to Department 72 on page 78 or go to the “Schedule & Prices” tab and click on the Talent Show Contest in Friday’s schedule and you can register online. Please email your entry form to salinesgottalent.salinefair@gmail.com. If you prefer you may complete your entry online at the link provided on the website.

For a schedule of all Saline Community Fair activities and the admission and ride prices go to www.salinefair.org

and follow the fair on face book at Saline Community Fair. There is something for everyone at the 89th Saline Community Fair! Come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 - 31, 2025. Make your plans now to attend this fun family activity.

More News from Saline