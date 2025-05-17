RIDING HIGH: Saline Unbeaten in SEC for First Time Since 2006

Saline's golf team has just completed an undefeated season in the SEC. Saline hadn't gone undefeated in the SEC in 19 years when the Hornets were 2006 state champs.

"I told the guys when I saw them that I was speechless. I was just so proud of them to win against a tremendous team and to finish out the season undefeated. Another thing that I was so proud of with the guys is we went into a big match with a lot on the line and the guys responded," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said.

Saline players the conference championship tournament Monday and then the regionals the next week.

"You get to the point in the season where it is time to show what all the hard work has done for you and to let yourself perform. That is hard to do and the guys did it today," Williams-Hoak said.

The Hornets battled previously undefeated Chelsea, ranked third in Division 2, and came away with a six-stroke win, 148-154.

Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said the score of 148 beats the previous best by one and is now the lowest score turned in by the Hornets since 2009.

Harper Hummel bounced back from a first-hole double-bogey with two pars, another bogey, and then four straight birdies to finish the round.

Eddie Robbins and Haidren Stewart each shot 37. Jack McFarlane shot 39. Ben Holloway and Michah Gray each shot 32.

Saline's JV teams had another great day. One of the JV teams went to the Farmington Invite and scored the lowest score ever by the JV team in an 18-hole tournament - 296. They were second to Bloomfield Hills.

Leo Sotiropoulos won the tournament with a score of 71 - a career low. The match medalist was joined on the all-tournament team by Lucas Bohl, who shot a career-low of 73 to take third. Luke Barner and Samir Sankaran each scored 76. Keegan Cahill scored 82.

"What a job by the guys today. They played so well. Lowest score in school history, Leo winning, 4 guys shooting career lows, wow!!!! These guys have been so much fun to be around- watching them compete and improve is special to watch," JV coach Randy Hoffman said.



Runner Up and School Record Setting JV Team at Farmington Invite- l-r- Luke Barnier, Lucas Bohl, Leo Sotiropoulos, Samir Sankaran, Kaden Cahill



The other JV event saw the team remain undefeated in SEC play with a 13-0 record as they beat both Chelsea and Monroe. Saline shot 178 and Chelsea shot 188. Monroe had to forfeit due to not having enough players. Low Hornet was Jackson Billingsley who shot a career low of 39 to win both matches. Next was Nolan Duckett with a 44, Sam Barker a 46 Charlie Bever with a career low 49, Sloan Higgins a 54 and Cole Davis a 57

