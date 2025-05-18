Air Force Veteran Gale Livingston, Husband and Father, Worked at McNaughton & Gunn

Gale Richard Livingston, age 75, of Ann Arbor, MI passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 15, 2025, with his family by his side.

Gale was born to Richard and Hazel Livingston on September 7,1949 in Sterling, IL. He graduated from Rock Falls High School, Class of 1967. He went on to attend Sauk Valley College for two years. Gale proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1970 to 1974. On June 29,1974 he married Laurel Gensley, of Ann Arbor, MI. Together they settled in Beaver Dam, WI where he worked for A-1 Contractors.

He moved to Ann Arbor, MI in 1980 where he began working for Gelman Sciences until 1992, at which time he began working for Fuller Heating and Cooling. He went on to work for McNaughton & Gunn from 1994 until his retirement.

He was a faithful member of Salem Lutheran Church where he served as financial secretary and president of the congregation. Later he became a member of Christ Our King Lutheran Church in Saline in 2008.Gale enjoyed being outdoors and working in his yard where he could plant and care for his trees.

He was passionate about exercising and jogging. He loved camping and chopping firewood and would always leave firewood for the next camper.

His favorite vacations were all taken in the Rocky Mountains.

Survivors include his wife Laurel of 50 years, sons Scot (Kristin) Livingston of Ypsilanti, Bradley Livingston of Ann Arbor, and Jeffrey Livingston of Traverse City, MI. Other survivors include his grandson Logan Livingston of Jackson, MI and granddaughters Kendall and Kadence Livingston of Ann Arbor, his sister Linda (Bill) Wescott of Rock Falls, IL, his brother-in-law Dale (Elaine) Gensley, and many nieces and nephews.Gale was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Hazel Livingston.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, May 22nd, from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Christ Our King Lutheran Church in Saline. Visitation will continue on Friday, May 23rd at the Church from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. A Memorial Service will then be held at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Joseph Polzin officiating. Military Honors will be provided under the auspices of the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. A luncheon will follow the service and will also be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Church and envelopes will be available at the service. To leave a memory you have of Gale, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

