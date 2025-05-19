Community Ed: Saline Softball Summer Youth Camp

Get ready for a fun and exciting summer at our 3-Day Softball Camp designed for athletes in 1st through 6th grade! Whether you're just starting out or looking to improve your skills, our camp has something for everyone. Over the course of three action-packed days, participants will learn and practice key softball skills in a supportive, fun, and friendly environment.

What to Expect:

● Skill Development: Focus on fundamentals such as hitting, fielding, base running, and teamwork.

● Fun Activities: Engaging drills, team-building activities, and challenges to boost confidence and teamwork.

Our experienced coaches and players will work with campers of all skill levels to help them grow, build confidence, and most importantly, have fun! Whether you're new to softball or looking to take your game to the next level, this camp is the perfect opportunity for you.

Instructor: SHS Softball Coaches

