Ben Wild and Josh Peitz Finish 1-2 as Saline Wins the Chelsea Invitational

The Saline varsity boys golf team won its third tournament of the season Monday at Calderone Farms.

Saline scored a 318 to finish first in the 11-team Chelsea Invite. The Hornets defeated second-place Chelsea by 11 strokes.

The Saline "Blue" team was fifth at 357.

Ben Wild and Josh Peitz led the way, shooting 77 and 78, the top two scores of the day. Eric Wood, 81, Kieran Dean, 82, and Brady Wangler, 83, finished seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively, to make the all-tournament team. Colton Cundiff finished with an 89, which tied him for 21st.

On the Saline Blue team, Brian Kang shot an 85 to tie him for 12th. He was the low freshman. Noah Holloway, 88, finished in 20th. Zeb Siegel, 92, Andrew Steele, 92, Aidan Fansler, 94, and Julian Downey, 97, also golfed for the team.