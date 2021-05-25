Saline Board of Education Chooses Kandace Jones to Fill Vacancy

Kandace Jones is the newest member of the Saline Board of Education.

The board voted 6-0 to approve the motion, made by Secretary Susan Estep and seconded by Vice-President Michael McVey, to have Jones fill the vacancy left by Trustee Aramide Boatswain, who resigned to move to California. Jones' term expires Dec. 31, 2022.

Jones thanked the board and the community for their support.

"I just want to thank you all for your belief in me," Jones said during remarks after the vote. "Thank you to the community for speaking up and really standing up for DEI. That's a strong commitment to me, not just because I'm a black woman, but it's a life commitment for me for everyone to feel welcome, no matter where they go, to feel included."

The board interviewed Jones and 11 other candidates during a special meeting Monday. During the regular meeting Tuesday, all six trustees and student rep Noah Socha were asked to put forward their favored candidates. All six trustees and Socha named Jones. Kristin Hoffman-Peavler was named by four board members, Lauren Gold and Tim Austin were named by two board members, and Darcy Berwick and Scott Hummel were reached named by one member.

Jones was applauded by a small group of citizens in attendance for the meeting.

During public comment, several residents urged the board to consider diversity, equity and inclusion when making their decision. Residents also urged the board to consider the will of the voters during the last election.

