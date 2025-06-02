In loving memory of Jane Elizabeth Darling

October 3, 1945 – May 30, 2025

Jane Elizabeth Darling (Jammie), a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, May 30, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. She was 79 years old.

Jane grew up in a lively household as one of seven children. From an early age she showed a remarkable talent for art and creativity, a passion that would shape her life and touch the hearts of everyone who knew her. Jane earned her degree in Fine Arts and went on to build a successful career as an interior designer bringing warmth and beauty to countless homes and commercial buildings over the years. In addition, Jane was an accomplished artist expressing her love of the natural world in her pastel and watercolor paintings.

Jane married the love of her life, Larry Darling in 1976, and together they built nearly five decades of memories filled with adventure, laughter, family and unwavering companionship. Their greatest joys were sharing time with their families and traveling the world together. At home in the country, Jane found peace and fulfillment in her gardens, tending to her flowers and landscapes with the same gentle care she extended to those around her.

She was a devoted member of Holy Faith Episcopal Church in Saline and an active member of the local art communities. Jane had a heart for connection; she believed in the power of faith and imagination and made it her mission to inspire that in others – especially her children and grandchildren.

Jane was a proud and loving mother to Nathan and Lindsay and grandmother to Evan, Ellie, Gabriella and Laila, cherishing every moment spent with them. She loved teaching them to draw, paint, and dream. Those who knew Jane will remember her as a woman of deep compassion, understanding, and warmth. She had a gift for making people feel seen and valued and an ability to find beauty in the simplest moments whether it was playing a round of golf, doting on her beloved dogs, or sharing moments with her many friends, she brought love and kindness wherever she went.

Jane is survived by her devoted husband, Larry, her son Nathan, her daughter Lindsay Johnson, her cherished grandchildren Evan, Ellie, Gabriella, and Laila and her extended family and dear friends. Though she will be deeply missed, the legacy of her love, creativity and gentle spirit will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, June 21st, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Faith Episcopal Church in Saline. A celebration of Jane’s life will then be held at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any donations be made to Holy Faith Episcopal Church, 6299 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Saline, MI 48176. To leave a memory you have of Jane, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

