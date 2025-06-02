Wife and Mother Sharon Malinczak was the "Heart of the Home"

Sharon Joan Malinczak, age 82, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 29th, 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was born December 22, 1942 to the late Peter and Helen (Pietras) Gerycz.

Sharon is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 62 years, Richard, and their children Renee (David) Mulder, Bruce Malinczak, Jeff (Krista) Malinczak, and Doug (Jill) Malinczak. She is forever remembered and cherished by her twelve grandchildren, Ashley (Scott) Bailey, Kyle Mulder, Dylan (Abbey) Mulder, Taylor (Chase) Campbell, Maggie Malinczak, Wyatt Malinczak, Josie Malinczak, Madison Malinczak, Mason Malinczak, Morgan Malinczak, Ryan Frazzini, Ashlee Frazzini and her five great-grandchildren, Kyler Bailey, Briar Bailey, Baker Bailey, Truett Campbell and Trace Campbell. Sharon was preceded in death by her siblings Peter (Donna) Gerycz and Carol (Barney) Cole.

Sharon grew up in Pinckney, Michigan where she attended and graduated from Pinckney High. After high school, Sharon was introduced to Richard through her brother, Peter. They wed in 1963 and went on to have four children.

Sharon was the heart of the home. She was a dedicated, loving and supportive woman whose unwavering love and devotion to her family was unmatched. She gave endlessly of herself. Whether it was cheering from the sidelines at countless sporting events, preparing a table full of her famous home-cooked meals, or simply checking in to make sure everyone was okay, she lived every moment with her loved ones in mind, as her family was her greatest joy and purpose.

Her kitchen was the warmest and most welcoming place on earth, not just for the food, but for the love poured into every bite and every memory made there. She spent many hours teaching her children and grandchildren not just how to cook, but how to care and show others love and affection. No one was ever turned away or left hungry when they visited.

She delighted in crafting with her grandkids, passing down stories, laughter, and wisdom through hours spent side-by-side. Her love of the holidays, especially Christmas, was unparalleled. She was known for transforming her home into a holiday wonderland full of warmth, beauty, and joy.

She had a remarkable way of making everyone feel seen, heard, and cared for. She was always the first to check in, ensuring that no one went without. Her love knew no limits. She was selfless, compassionate, and full of grace. The impact she made on our lives is immeasurable.

She leaves behind a family who adored her - husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren - who will carry her memory in every tradition, every recipe, and every story shared. Though our hearts ache with her absence, we are forever grateful for the life she lived and the love she gave.

In accordance with her wishes, a private celebration of her life will be held at a later date for immediate family.

We will miss her every day, but her legacy of love and kindness will live on in all of us.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org/donate To leave a memory you have of Sharon or to sign her online guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

