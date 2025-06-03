GOLF: Eddie Robbins Going to State Tournament

Saline freshman Eddie Robbins eagled his last hole and shot 74 to take fifth and make the All-Region team last week.

The top three individuals not on a qualifying team make the state tournament, and Robbins' score was second.

As a team, Saline finished with a score of 319, two behind South Lyon East for the third and final spot at the Washtenaw Golf Club. Haidren Stewart shot 79, Jack McFarlane shot 82, Harper Hummel shot 84 and Ben Holloway shot 86.

"It was so disappointing that we didn't qualify as a team. We were going back and forth from second to fifth all day. Even with a few holes to play, we were still in, but unfortunately, it did not work out," Saline golf coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said. "It once again will be a great learning experience for our guys and hopefully next season where four of the five guys that played today will be back, they will have that hunger and desire to be a state finals team."

One guy who should be back is Robbins. He opened the day by shooting over par for his first five holes, but he kept his spirits up.

"For a lot of guys, that would have been the end of their round as they spiral downward. Eddie has such a positive attitude and works through adversity with a mindset that is going to produce success," Williams-Hoak said.

The rest of the way, he was -2.

"He is a really special player and it's so cool that he is only a ninth grader," she said.

He eagled his last hole by hitting a 340-yard drive. Then he stuck a shot from 180 before sinking his 10-foot putt.

"The eagle that he had to finish the round was spectacular," Williams-Hoak said.

Robbins will play in the MHSAA State Finals June 6-7 at Forest Akers West in East Lansing.

