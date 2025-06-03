SOFTBALL: Saline Takes District Title in Dominant Fashion

Saline swept its way to a district softball championship much the way it won the SEC Red: In unquestionable and dominant style.

Saline needed just two innings of hitting to beat Skyline, 15-0, and then the Hornets defeated Pioneer, 10-0, in five innings.

Saline has advanced to this weekend's MHSAA regional tournament at Lincoln where they will open against Dexter. The winner will play Bedford or Kalamazoo Central (24-7) in the regional championship. Saline is 34-3-2 overall and they were undefeated in the SEC Red, including the four games against Bedford and Dexter.

This Saline team has had its foot on the gas all year - and they show no signs of slowing down.

"What's special about this team is they all work together," Saline coach Rebecca Suiter said. "We like to have fun in the dugout, but they are also very composed. They stay in the game even if we have adversity - even if the other team scores first."

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5V5WiR9N2s -->

There was no problem with the other team scoring first Saturday. They didn't score at all.

Zosia Mazur started against Skyline and did not allow a walk or hit while she struck out four in two innings. Madelyn Foster no hits or walks and struck out all three batters she faced.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBgBZEValNc -->

Saline's batters managed 15 runs in two innings of batting. Sydney Hastings went 3-for-3 with six RBI and two runs with a double, triple and home run. Reese Rupert went 2-for-2 with two doubles an RBI and three runs scored. Casey Griffin was 2-for-2 with runs scored.

Maddie Bellus went 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scord

Elizabeth Onyskin had a double and two RBI. Ashley Malinczak was 1-for-2 with a triple, run and RBI. Jessie Phelps was 1-for-2 with a run and RBI.

The offense was a bit slower in the second game. The Hornets failed to score in their first at bats. But Abby Curtis was in the midst of a 5-inning one-hitter with no walks and nine strikeouts.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dzBWGF4Hr9s -->

At the plate, Hasingts was a leader once, hitting 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI. Malinczak was 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Gracelyn Waldrop was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run. Ava Stripp went 2-for-3 with a run. Gabby Deveau had a hit and two runs. Lucy Winters went 1-for 3 with a run. Bellis was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks.]

