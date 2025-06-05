SOCCER: Saline Dispatches Grosse Pointe South 3 Minutes Into the Second Half

DEARBORN - Saline blanked Grosse Pointe South, 8-0, in the Regional Semifinal at Dearborn High School Tuesday. The Hornets, 19-0-2, advance to the regional final against Salem (14-7-1) at 7 p.m.

Salem beat Monroe, 6-1, to advance.

The winner of the Saline-Salem game will advance to the semifinal against Macomb Dakota or Troy Athens at Birmingham Seaholm at 6 p.m. June 11. The championship game is at 4 p.m., June 14 at MSU's DeMartin Soccer Stadium in East Lansing.

Saline made quick work of Grosse Pointe South, winning the game by the eight-goal mercy rule just three minutes into the second half. Nora Walsh set up Makena Means for a one-touch goal in the slot.

Means finished with four goals. Sienna Snyder had three. Sadie Walsh scored the other goal.

Saline did not play Salem in the regular season.

Salem has played some teams that Saline has played. Skyline beat Salem, 4-1, on April 4. Salem opened their schedule with a 3-2 win over Pioneer.

