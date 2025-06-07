SHS Graduate Susan Johnson was a Principal, Loved Racing Speedboats, Piloting Planes and Telling Stories

March 6, 1947 was definitely a day of infamy for the George and Betty Washburn family. It was on that date, that Susan Elizabeth (Washburn) Johnson entered the world. After 78 years of great adventures, Sue left her earthly life on June 2, 2025, succumbing to accidental injuries she suffered at her home.

Even from the start, it was clear Sue was extraordinary. With her family, at the age of three months, they moved to Stoutland, Missouri, where George became the general manager of Ozark Fisheries, the largest fish hatchery of its type in the country.

Along with her older brother, Mike, Sue became a nature lover. As she got older, her inquisitive personality produced many unique pets: frogs, naturally, but snakes, too. She handled them tenderly, never receiving a bite. The same was true with a pet alligator (named Ally), a gang of tiny muskrats and the occasional crayfish, where she was equally skilled by not getting pinched..

Sue really excelled academically, getting all E’s (In Missouri, A’s were E’s-Excellent), became a voracious reader and writer and could beat all of her friends in races. She had, to this day, a competitive spirit and the belief that girls can do anything boys can do, sometimes even better. She stood up for what she believed was right and never backed down from a challenge. Her loyalty to family and friends was unprecedented.

The family moved to Saline, Michigan in 1958 when Sue was eleven years old. The transition was smooth, her academic excellence continued as she received all A’s at Saline High School, graduating in 1965. She was an accomplished cheerleader, pianist and became the Home Economics top student in the State of Michigan in her senior year, along with many awards from SHS.

Her next venture was attending Western Michigan University. That’s where she met the love of her life, Bill Johnson, as they traveled together, mostly by train from the Ann Arbor area to Kalamazoo. As their friendship grew and evolved, they took their relationship to the next level—now being married for 55 years plus the time they had together as university students. They also loved fine dining (even fast food, when necessary) and spending time with family and friends.

In life, Sue loved travel and adventures. Sometimes she was a daredevil, climbing mountains; boating on remote rivers all over the world. Like her husband, Bill, she became an experienced pilot and enjoyed flights over their beloved Northern Michigan.

A stable location was Central Lake, Michigan, where her grandparents, uncle and aunt operated Huntly Drugs from the early 1900’s through the 1980’s when it was sold by her Uncle Mike and Aunt Betty Huntly.

Summers in Central Lake growing up were wonderful. She started her activities at the “kid’s pen” by the bridge in Central Lake and later to water and snow skiing, the latter in Mancelona, Pleasant Valley and finally Shanty Creek when it first opened. She made many friends in the area but especially loved being with her cousins: Mary Ann, Chuck and Barb Huntly along with Nancy, Michael and David who are the children of Betty and Mike Huntly.

Following her mother’s passion as a high school teacher and counselor, Sue followed her footsteps. She started teaching Science at Franklin Jr. High in the Wayne-Westland School District, where she was later named as assistant principal and principal. Her next venture was in Farmington, where she served as principal of Eagle Elementary. Like her mother, Betty, education was a calling, never a job. She continued helping others at Char-Em ISD following her retirement from Farmington. She remained lifelong friends with many at those stops.

After college, Sue and Bill, spent a lot of time with adventures: racing each other in speed boats, snowmobiles, motorcycles and any other machines they could find. They were especially adept at underwater diving and ended up with a sign on their cottage on Intermediate Lake, lovingly named TOYS ARE US. Anytime Bill fired up his infamous jet boat, everyone within earshot on the lane exclaimed: “There’s Bill!”

They later moved to their home on the west side of Torch Lake where they continued their water adventures on an even larger lake. They greatly enjoyed giving friends boat rides, finding Petoskey stones at the bay and grilling up a special burger.

As a couple, Sue and Bill were inseparable. They loved their dogs and cats and even bought a large motor home so they could go as a “family” to their beloved home in Naples, Florida during the winters. Along the way they made many lifetime friends, especially the Hanna’s on Intermediate Lake and Susie Powell near their home in Kewadin. Sue, a fantastic story teller, often spoke of many people in her life, past and present. She was a great friend that anyone could lean on in times of need. She even became an unofficial orator at several funerals of family and friends. Of course, she excelled at that, too.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty Washburn. She was also saddened about losing her Uncle Mike and Aunt Betty Huntly, her uncle Jack Huntly and cousins Barb Pyle and Chuck Huntly.

Sue is survived by her husband, Bill Johnson, brother Mike (Sara) Washburn and their three children: Kim (Mike) Rapaport and their two daughters Anna and Megan, Dave Washburn and his three children: Taylor, Jake and Daniella as well as Jon (Mindy) Washburn and their three children Lucas, Ella and Sofia. In addition, she is survived by Bill’s sister Ann Johnson and her son, Steven Royer, both living in Florida), as well as cousins Nancy, Michael and David, children of Mike and Betty Huntly and Mary Ann Hunt.

The service is being planned by Mortensen Funeral Home in Central Lake. Future details about the timing of the memorial service (this summer or fall) and other details will be shared at a later time. Please sign her online guestbook www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com

