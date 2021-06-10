Skip to main content
Saline
81° and mostly cloudy.
Saline MI
6-10-2021 10:41am
School's Out!
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Image
Program Guide -
https://bit.ly/3xan17f
Registration Site -
https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/
Saline
Thu. Jun 10 2021
Health Wise: Is it ASD or Something Else? Look-alikes and Tagalongs
Let's talk about some conditions that mimic or co-occur with ASD and how testing can help get clarity.
Maria Karimova MS LLP
Saline
Thu. Jun 10 2021
Washtenaw County Road Commission Announces Next Week's Road Work
The Washtenaw County Road Commission announced roadwork for next week - June 14-20.
Saline Post Staff
Saline
Thu. Jun 10 2021
School's Out!
We are offering over 100 camps/classes this summer! Register https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/
Brian Puffer
Saline Weather
Thursday June 10
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High:
86°
Low:
67°
Wind:
6 mph ESE
Chance of rain:
38%
Saline
Thu. Jun 10 2021
Woman's Vehicle is Shot on Judd Road
A York Township woman reported that her vehicle was struck by a bullet as she was driving on Judd Road Sunday afternoon.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Thu. Jun 10 2021
Things to Do Around Saline Michigan This Weekend!
What's going on in Saline this weekend? Classic cars, a free concert downtown, the farmers market, a cookbook sale and an ice cream social!
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Thu. Jun 10 2021
Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club, Young Adult Program Collaborate on Birdhouse Projects at Library, Depot Museum
The Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club, collaborating with the Saline Young Adult Program, installed new bird houses in the lush gardens the club maintains at the Saline District Library and Saline Depot Museum.
Saline Post Staff
Saline
Thu. Jun 10 2021
Christian Manohar, of Saline High School Jazz Band, Named Outstanding Individual Performer at State Jazz Festival
Saline High School student Christian Manohar was named an outstanding individual performer in the State Jazz Festival hosted by the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association.
Saline Post Staff
Saline
Thu. Jun 10 2021
Saline High School Jazz Band Earns Top Marks at Jazz Festival
The Saline High School Jazz Band performed at the State Jazz Festival for the first time in school history and received a rating of all "First Division-Superior" ratings from all three judges and clinicians.
Saline Post Staff
Saline
Thu. Jun 10 2021
Saline School District Plans to Use Surplus to Bolster Fund Balance
The Saline Area Schools district expects to break even for the 2020-21 school year, when not factoring for one-time COVID-19 money coming from the federal government.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Thu. Jun 10 2021
Laura Cerimele Graduates from Ohio University's Scripps College of Communication, Earns Place on Dean's List
ATHENS, OH - Laura Cerimele from Saline graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication majoring in Media Arts and Studies - Integrated Media from the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University.
Saline Post Staff
Saline
Wed. Jun 9 2021
Saline Baseball Alum Cole Daniels Transfers to Michigan
Cole Daniels, a member of the Saline High School class of 2017, is returning to Michigan. Daniels, a 6'1 lefthanded reliever, is leaving the University of Kentucky to transfer to the University of Michigan.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Wed. Jun 9 2021
Here's Who Was Recently Hired By Saline Area Schools
The Saline Area Schools district has hired several new employees, according to Assistant Superintendent Curt Ellis' human resources report contained in the Board of Education packet.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
