GOLF: Saline Competing at State Championship

The Saline boys' golf team is competing this weekend at the MHSAA Division 1 tournament at Forest Akers West in East Lansing.

Saline shot 336 on day one of the tournament and sits in 17th place. Skyline, 292, has a five-stroke lead on Detroit Catholic Central for first place.

Senior Ben Wild was the top Hornet with a score of 80. He sits in 51st place. Senior Josh Peitz was second with an 84. Juniors Colton Cundiff and Kieran Dean each shot 86. Senior Brady Wangler shot 87.