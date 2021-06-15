TOWNSHIP PROPOSES CHANGE IN SPECIAL USE PERMIT REQUESTS

The Saline Township Board took thirty minutes to conduct township business at their June meeting June 9. The board approved a resolution that provides the township board with the final approval of all special use requests to the township. Under the current process, the final approval rests with the Saline Township Planning Commission.

Following the recommendation of township attorney Fred Lucas, the board approved, by a 5 – 0 vote, changing the process. The planning commission will make a recommendation to the board and the township board will have the final authority to approve or deny all future special use requests. The board allowed for all special use requests currently in process to continue. There will be a July 6 planning commission public hearing to allow citizens to comment on the proposed suspension of all special use permit requests, while the township board works to implement the change in township policy.

Andelina Farms Traffic Concerns

Dan Cabage, Senior Project Manager with Fleis & Vandenbrink, consulting engineer for the township, provided an update on Andelina Farms. Mr. Cabage reported that testing on the onsite water and sewer services continues. Andelina Farms is hoping to have at least one unit available for sale by August.

Cabage said that he expected to meet with Andelina Farms within the next couple of weeks to get updated on their progress with the development. Township Supervisor Jim Marion said that he was concerned that the area around West Michigan Avenue and Austin Road was going to be a “big traffic congestion problem.” Cabage said that both the Washtenaw County Road Commission and the Michigan Department of Transportation studies have approved the design and traffic plan.

Internet Project

Township Clerk Kelly Marion reported that Saline Township will receive over $271,000 as a part of the Washtenaw County effort to provide high-speed internet to all of the county. Saline Township will receive funds from The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which could provide internet access to approximately 375 of the 475 residents who currently have no access to the internet. Midwest Energy and Communications (MEC) has been selected for implementation of broadband service in Saline Township and will have six years to complete the build-out of the fiber optic infrastructure.

Township resident Gary Pirkola has been appointed to represent Saline Township on the Washtenaw County Broadband Task Force. If township residents have questions about the project, they may contact Mr. Pirkola at gpirkola@gmail.com.

Solar Farm

Rick Wilson, Project Director from Invenergy, will make a presentation to the township board at its July meeting about the solar project proposed for the township.

The July Saline Township board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 7. at the Saline Township Hall.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:30 p.m.