Back and In-Person: RunTough For ChadTough Scheduled for Sept. 25

The RunTough for ChadTough run is back and in-person, scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021.

The event, a fundraiser for the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation, will be held at Saline Hornet Stadium and virtually. DIPG is short for Diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, aggressive and difficult to treat tumors found that the base of the brain.

(To register for this year's event, CLICK HERE.)

In 2015, Saline boy Chad Carr, the son of Jason and Tammi Carr, died at the age of five as a result of DIPG. Chad's fight with DIPG captivated Saline and so much more of America because of the Carrs' connections to University of Michigan football.

On Facebook, Tammi Carr announced the Sept. 25 event.

"This tradition of celebrating Chad’s birthday and making an impact on the disease that stole him from us has been such a blessing. Having something to do on his birthday weekend with our community coming together, it honestly makes the day bearable," Carr wrote.

Last year, due to COVID-19, people participated remotely and separately.

"This year, we are really looking forward to coming together again on September 25th to honor our boy!" Carr wrote.

People are also invited to participate remotely.

The event will feature a 5K and a 1-mile run.

The Carrs first RunTough for ChadTough run was held Nov. 1, 2014 at Harvest Elementary School. The event helped support the Carr family during their ordeal. Future races support the ChadTough Foundation's mission to research DIPG and support families fighting DIPG. The RunTough event has raised more than $1.5 million in the fight against pediatric brain cancer.