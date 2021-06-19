Here's Your List of Vendors for This Week's Saline Farmers Market

It's Saturday morning, so the Saline Farmers Market is in downtown Saline. And it might be a great place to get your dad something for Father's Day.

The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot located beside South Ann Arbor Street.

Here's this week's list of vendors and their booths.

1. Taylor Farms - eggs, poultry

2. Black Diesel Coffee - coffee beans and ground, hot coffee

3. Market Info - Expert Gardener Q&As, Father's Day card activity.

4&5. Kapnick Orchards - pastries, cider, nut butters

6. Dave's Honey - honey

8. Pick Michigan - greens, mushrooms

9.The Cheese People of Grand Rapids - wide variety of cheese

10. Paper Cup Coffee Co - fire-roasted coffee, baked goods

11. Ostrowski Farm - plants, produce

12&13. Nemeth Greenhouse and Farm - plants, produce14. Madison's Closet and Farm - jams, pickles, bread, plants

17. Cheer Up Farms - maple syrup products, flowers, jams

18-21. Prochaska Farms- produce, plants22. Laha - date treats

24. Seasoning Solutions - dried herbs and spices, pre-made meals

25. Saline Main Street - Downtown Programming and local business outreach26&27. Wielfaert Farm and Greenhouse - annuals, flower baskets

28. Nancy Petosky - blankets, corn bags

29-32. Marks Farm - plants, produce33. Srodek's - polish foods, sausage