Get Your Info About Saline Middle School Volleyball Tryouts

Is your middle school student looking to play volleyball?

Here's the schedule for tryouts:

Monday 8/25

7th

Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS

8th

Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS

Tuesday 8/26

7th

Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS

8th

Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS

Wednesday 8/27

7th

Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS

8th

Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS

Thursday 8/28

7th

Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS(Rosters Announced)

8th

Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS(Rosters Announced)

Students who wish to participate must have a physical dated after April 15, 2025. Physicals and other information must be completed through the BigTeams platform.

There are open gym dates from 9-11 a.m., April 18-19 at Saline Middle School

