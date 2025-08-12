Get Your Info About Saline Middle School Volleyball Tryouts
Is your middle school student looking to play volleyball?
Here's the schedule for tryouts:
Monday 8/25
7th
Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS
8th
Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS
Tuesday 8/26
7th
Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS
8th
Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS
Wednesday 8/27
7th
Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS
8th
Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS
Thursday 8/28
7th
Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS(Rosters Announced)
8th
Grade: 3:00-5:00 @ MS(Rosters Announced)
Students who wish to participate must have a physical dated after April 15, 2025. Physicals and other information must be completed through the BigTeams platform.
There are open gym dates from 9-11 a.m., April 18-19 at Saline Middle School
More News from Saline
- Rentschler Farm Museum Draws Crowd of Shoppers For Michigan’s Largest Garage Sale Hundreds of bargain hunters visited the sale during Saline Summerfest weekend.
- Madylin Marshall is Crowned Miss Saline 2025 The 77th annual pageant was held at Saline Summerfest on Saturday.