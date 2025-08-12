212 Runners Complete Summerfest 5K for Friends of Saline Cross Country

212 people crossed the finish line at the annual Summerfest 5K for the Friends of Saline Cross Country on Saturday morning.

The fastest over the finish line was Edward Frey, of Ann Arbor, who completed the 5K course in 15:31.29. He was a little more than five seconds faster than Ann Arbor's Noah Norris.

The fastest female in the race was Laney Alig, who finished the course in 18:09. Alig was 30 seconds faster than Mia Rogan, second female over the line. Both are recent alumni of the Saline XC program

The youngest person to cross the line was five-year-old M. Akuleh-Wieschollek. At 81 years old, Bob Roether, of Saline, was the oldest to cross the line.

While several runners ran with their kids or pushed their children in carriages, Mitch Hall ran the entire race with his dog.

See our gallery here: Summerfest 5K aug 9 2025 - thesalinepost

