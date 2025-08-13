Here's What Happened at the School Board Meeting This Week

Here's a look at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting:

Swearing In

Nate Hansen, appointed to the Board of Education in July, was sworn in to his office at the outset of the meeting. Hansen replaces Brad Gerbe, who resigned to take a teaching job in the school district.

District Reacts to Death of Staff Members

Last week, the district lost Dr. Amina Allen, principal of Saline Alternative High School and Liberty School, and Shannon Soenen, a first-grade teacher at Pleasant Ridge Elementary.

Allen began working in Saline in October.

"She was a passionate leader - energetic. She brought energy, vision and deep caring to her role, her students and her staff," Superintendent Rachel Kowalski said.

Kowalski said Soenen was a gifted educator.

"Her dedication to her students spanned decades," Kowalski said. "She was a steady presence who had a quiet strength. She celebrated others with genuine joy."

Kowalski said the deaths left a hole "in the hearts" of people in the school system.

Board president Mike McVey said community partners have provided grief counseling over the past week. McVey said trained mental health professionals will soon be in the schools to offer support in processing trauma and grief.

Principals Review Changes to the Handbooks

Theresa Stager, Principal of Saline High School, Kim Jasper, Principal of Saline Middle School, and Laura Washington, Principal of Woodland Meadows Elementary School, presented on the newest drafts of the student handbooks.

The principals explained what changes were made and why, the process, and what comes next.

Many of the changes were based on a template from Thrun Law. Students are asked to agree with the content in the handbooks.

More here.

Finance Update

Treasurer Tim Austin said the Finance Committee met before the board meeting. Austin spoke about the possible data center coming to Saline and said the promises of a new $8 million generated for the district each year are misleading.

"It doesn't really work that way. The state regulates what we get, so we'll just get $8 million less," Austin said. "Where it would help is the sinking fund and CARES and bond and debt payoff."

Austin said the pre-audit went well, so the district is not expecting surprises this year.

Policy Update

The district's Policy Committee also met Tuesday evening, said Trustee Lauren Gold. She said the committee reviewed NEOLA policy on ethics/conflict of interest when it comes to grants. There are also minor changes to the drone policy.

Policy 8330 is being reviewed regarding the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and information that comes from the school. Policy on "video taping" is being updated to reflect that we don't "tape" anymore. Gold said the committee talked about building continuity into the DEI Policy Committee at the administrative level.

Superintendent Review

The board discussed the quarterly review process for the Superintendent. The next evaluation is set for Oct. 14. The next was planned for Dec. 9, the only meeting scheduled for December, but Vice President Jennifer Steben will not be there. The evaluation will take place at a special meeting Dec. 16. Future evaluations should take place in April and July.

Board and Superintendent Updates

Superintendent Kowalski said connecting with Saline at events like Salty Summer Sounds and Summerfest has been rewarding. Kowalksi said she's learned about the career technical millage and hopes to engage more residents about it. The district has reached a tentative agreement with the SEA (teachers' union). "I just wanted to share my own hope that this will help set the tone for the school year," Kowalski said. Kowalski said Assistant Superintendent for HR Carol Diglio put on a great staff welcome Monday as people get pumped for the return to school.

Student Rep. Jillian Hayes said she's been busy with the Miss Saline Pageant (she was second runner up) and the start of cross country season. She will soon reach out to principals for student updates.

Trustee Nate Hanson thanked the board for taking the time to welcome him.

Trustee Austin thanked the staff for the work done in the summer. He said he was anxious to see how traffic had changed at the middle school.

Trustee Darcy Berwick helped with the coordination of Miss Saline. She said the Saline STEM Boosters have an event at 6 p.m., Aug. 22, at Liberty with appearances by the robotics and Science Olympiad teams.

President McVey said he, too, was anxious to see the traffic flow at Saline Middle School.

Vice-President Steben thanked the collective bargaining teams for coming to the tentative deal. She thanked McVey and Kowalski for acknowledging the grief in the school district after the unexpected deaths two weeks ago.

Trustee Gold welcomed the Young 5 and kindergarten students as they begin their schooling. She said August is National Immunization Month.

Trustee Jason Tizides praised a couple of high school students who started a business who he bought service from when he saw them hustling.

Public Comment

Daisy Sharman, a parent of a child with special needs, expressed dismay at comments made at a recent board meeting.

"We want what every parent wants, for our kids to feel wanted and supported and included," Sharman said. "There are several parents I've spoken with who feel our kids are considered 'less than' by the district."

The remarks appeared in regard to comments made by Tizedes about Kelly Van Single, known for her advocacy on issues affecting students with special needs, as he assessed candidates to fill the vacancy on the school board.

During his board remarks, Tizedes apologized for those comments.

"I don't think that I characterized or chose my words very appropriately. That certainly was not my intent. The strong lesson I want to teach my kids is that when you make a mistake, you apologize," he said.

He apologized to Van Single, the district and the community.

