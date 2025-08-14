8-14-2025 1:29am
Last Salty Summer Sounds Concert Thursday
The Salty Summer Sounds concert series concludes Thursday in downtown Saline with a concert by Major Dudes.
The free concert, presented by Saline Main Street, takes place from 7-9 p.m. in the West Henry Street Parking Lot downtown.
Major Dudes is a three-time winner of the Detroit Music Award for outstanding tribute band. This six-piece group are an ode to Steely Dan, knowing all the top-40 hits but also the deep cuts.
While at the concert, purchase drinks and dinner at a local restaurant.
