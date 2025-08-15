GALLERY: See Our Pictures from the Final Salty Summer Sounds Concert

Saline Main Street hosted its final Salty Summer Sounds concert of the summer in downtown Saline.

Major Dudes, a Steely Dan tribute band, provided the entertainment. Establishments on the south side of downtown provided adult beverages.

Thanks to Saline Main Street and the event sponsors for providing the weekly summer show.

Below is our gallery, as posted on The Saline Post Facebook Page.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/posts/pfbid0Hjj9G3pFBUCPDWPVvKPJ… -->

More News from Saline