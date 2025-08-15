Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Aug 15 - Sunday, Aug 17
Stop me if you've heard this one before. It's going to be hot and muggy.
Weekend weather: Friday, Aug 15 - Sunday, Aug 17
Friday
Sunny, with a high of 89 and low of 61 degrees. Mist for the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear overnight.
High: 89° Low: 61° with a 0% chance of rain.
Saturday
Overcast, with a high of 89 and low of 68 degrees. Overcast during the morning, partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening,
High: 89° Low: 68° with a 0% chance of rain.
Sunday
Moderate rain, with a high of 81 and low of 70 degrees. Moderate or heavy rain shower for the morning, cloudy for the afternoon, clear in the evening, mist overnight.
High: 81° Low: 70° with a 72% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
