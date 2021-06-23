Saline's Nu2u Again Store Continues Giving Back

At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting representatives of Saline's Nu2u Again retail store presented $22,000 in support of special education in Saline Area Schools.

Lisa Rentschler is founder and executive director of the retail resale shop, which opened in place of the old Nu2u store in the Commons at Sauk shopping center on the city's east side in 2018. The old store benefitted the Washtenaw Christian Academy. Rentschler founded the new store raise funds for people with special needs and to give them a place to work.

"The sole purpose of (the store) is first and foremost to give individuals with disabilities a job. And at this point, we have 12 individuals who are identified with disabilities who are employed and receiving a paycheck," Rentschler said. "Four of those had never received a paycheck before and one of the employees who had never received a paycheck before was 26 years old."

Rentschler said the business is thriving and they've been able to hire more employees.

Connor Rentschler, a graduate of Saline High School who is is on the autism spectrum, presented an $11,000 check to Liberty Club and an $11,000 check to Saline Area Schools Special Education. Liberty Club is a day program that meets the needs of area adults with disabilities.

For more about Nu2u Again, visit the Facebook page.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/nu2u.Again/posts/754971511845894 -->