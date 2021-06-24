Patricia Krempel, Mother of 2, Worked at General Motors, Enjoyed Time at the Lake

Patricia Jane (Garmes) Krempel, age 71, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, Sunday morning, June 20, 2021, at Arbor Hospice in Saline, Michigan.

Patti was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 14, 1950. On October 4, 1980, she married Bruce Krempel. She is survived in addition to her husband by her two children, Randall and Jessica and her two grandchildren, Kellen and Kade, her niece Lauren and her sisters-in-law, Karen Szafarek and Kathy James. She was preceded in death by her brother Charles Brougham.

Patti attended Evergreen Park High School in Illinois and was a graduate of Concordia College with a bachelor’s degree. She worked at General Motors. Patti enjoyed being at the lake, painting pictures, playing the piano and listening to music. She also loved her many pets. Patti was raised in the Catholic Faith.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline with Deacon Doug Cummings officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 2:00 P.M. To leave a memory you have of Patti, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.