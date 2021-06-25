Pittsfield Township Officials Address Upcoming Public Safety Millage

The Pittsfield Township Board held a public forum Thursday night regarding the public safety millage request that will appear on the Nov. 2, 2021 ballot. The proposal calls for a 51 percent increase from the present 1.95 mills to 2.95 mills, but that millage only accounts half of the police budget, the rest comes from the general fund and fees, according to township officials.

The levy would increase the yearly tax bill by about $230 on a residential home valued at $239,878.

Public Safety Director Matthew Harshberger detailed the plan, insisting that the increase was needed to cover the costs of a growing township population, keeping response times low and prevent cutbacks. If approved, he expects to add nine officers over the next five years, bringing the size of the force from 39 at present to 48. This would provide Pittsfield township with 1.15 officers per 1,000 population, less than half the national or Michigan state figure of 2.4 and 2.6, respectively. The number of officers has remained at 39 for several years now as the population has increased from 34,874 in 2010 to 38,899 in 2020. The increase will be needed, he said, to meet projected growth.

A measure that called for an increase to 3.95 was turned down by voters in a special election last May. Harshberger insisted that the input following that defeat was analyzed before submitting this proposal, which, if it fails, would likely result in the loss of at least six full-time staff members and other loss of services.

From its website: “Failure to approve the Public Safety Millage will require Pittsfield Township to reduce its services to our community ranging from police and fire to community development and sustainability.”

Harshberger said that the Pittsfield Township had not raised tax rates in 10 years, and that the current 1.95 millage rate expires at the end of 2021, so if this vote fails, the Township will re-evaluate and submit another request.

“The proposed public safety millage will not significantly alter Pittsfield Township's status as having one of the lowest tax rates in Washtenaw County while being one of only two full-service municipalities providing water, sewer, rubbish, parks and recreation, public safety (police and fire), assessing, and building services,” Harshberger said.

In the subsequent question-and-answer segment, Pittsfield Township resident Jim Osborne had a question.

“The property tax grows at the inflation rate, or higher if a property is sold. If the township grows, I would expect that the new construction and residents or retail visitors would pay their way?”

Finance Director Trudy Watkins explained that despite projected increases, costs are rising more and that the effect was essentially “a flat line.”

Another resident, Paul Adams, complained that the 51 percent millage increase is an added burden in a year where many are suffering financial distress.

“Our incomes cannot sustain this rate of increase,” he said.