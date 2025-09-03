Saline MI
9-03-2025 8:08pm

Saline Police Reports for August 2025

The following calls are from the CLEMIS database.

  • Identity Theft Fraud, Aug. 2, 3 p.m., 2000 block of Wildwood Trail.
  • All Other Larceny, Aug. 3, 4:30 a.m., 600 block of South Ann Arbor Street.
  • False Pretense/Swindle, Aug. 4, 11:21 a.m., 600 Block of East Michigan Avenue.
  • Intimidation, Aug. 4, 2:53 p.m., 100 block of East Bennett Street.
  • Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts, Aug. 4, 7:53 p.m., 700 block of Pembroke Drive.
  • Simple Assault, Aug. 6, 2:49 p.m., 200 block of Clark Street.
  • Disorderly Conduct, Aug. 8, 10:45 p.m., 100 block of West Michigan Avenue.
  • Shoplifting, Aug. 8, 1:58 p.m., 500 block of East Michigan Avenue
  • Intimidation, Aug. 11, 10:08 a.m., 200 block of Clark Street.
  • Simple Assault, Aug. 12, 12 a.m., 500 block of East Michigan Avenue.
  • False Pretense/Swindle, and Identity Theft, Aug. 13, 8:35 a.m., 700 block of Pembroke Drive.
  • Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of Property, Aug. 14, 9:50 a.m., 100 block of East Michigan Avenue.
  • Driving Under the Influence, Aug. 16, 5:15 p.m., Michigan Ave and River Oaks Blvd.
  • Driving Under the Influence, Aug. 17, 1:13 a.m., West Michigan Ave. and Whitlock Street.
  • Drug and Narcotic Violations, Aug. 17, 1:13 a.m., West Michigan Ave. and Whitlock Street.
  • Intimidation, Aug. 18, 12 a.m. 700 block of Pembroke Drive.
  • Intimidation, Aug. 19, 4:28 p.m., 100 block of North Harris Street.
  • False Pretense/Swindle, Aug. 21, 5:12 p.m., 500 block of East Michigan Avenue.
  • All Other Larceny, Aug. 22, 12 p.m., 200 block of West Michigan Avenue.
  • All Other Larceny, Aug. 23, 1 p.m., 500 block of East Michigan Avenue.
  • Aggravated Assault, Aug. 24, 1:46 p.m., 300 block of Nichols Drive.
  • All Other Larceny, 
More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive