Saline Police Reports for August 2025
The following calls are from the CLEMIS database.
- Identity Theft Fraud, Aug. 2, 3 p.m., 2000 block of Wildwood Trail.
- All Other Larceny, Aug. 3, 4:30 a.m., 600 block of South Ann Arbor Street.
- False Pretense/Swindle, Aug. 4, 11:21 a.m., 600 Block of East Michigan Avenue.
- Intimidation, Aug. 4, 2:53 p.m., 100 block of East Bennett Street.
- Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts, Aug. 4, 7:53 p.m., 700 block of Pembroke Drive.
- Simple Assault, Aug. 6, 2:49 p.m., 200 block of Clark Street.
- Disorderly Conduct, Aug. 8, 10:45 p.m., 100 block of West Michigan Avenue.
- Shoplifting, Aug. 8, 1:58 p.m., 500 block of East Michigan Avenue
- Intimidation, Aug. 11, 10:08 a.m., 200 block of Clark Street.
- Simple Assault, Aug. 12, 12 a.m., 500 block of East Michigan Avenue.
- False Pretense/Swindle, and Identity Theft, Aug. 13, 8:35 a.m., 700 block of Pembroke Drive.
- Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of Property, Aug. 14, 9:50 a.m., 100 block of East Michigan Avenue.
- Driving Under the Influence, Aug. 16, 5:15 p.m., Michigan Ave and River Oaks Blvd.
- Driving Under the Influence, Aug. 17, 1:13 a.m., West Michigan Ave. and Whitlock Street.
- Drug and Narcotic Violations, Aug. 17, 1:13 a.m., West Michigan Ave. and Whitlock Street.
- Intimidation, Aug. 18, 12 a.m. 700 block of Pembroke Drive.
- Intimidation, Aug. 19, 4:28 p.m., 100 block of North Harris Street.
- False Pretense/Swindle, Aug. 21, 5:12 p.m., 500 block of East Michigan Avenue.
- All Other Larceny, Aug. 22, 12 p.m., 200 block of West Michigan Avenue.
- All Other Larceny, Aug. 23, 1 p.m., 500 block of East Michigan Avenue.
- Aggravated Assault, Aug. 24, 1:46 p.m., 300 block of Nichols Drive.
- All Other Larceny,
