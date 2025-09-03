Michigan Residents Encouraged to Take Action During Preparedness Month

As communities across the state recover from a historic ice storm, spring tornadoes, and summer floods, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared September as Preparedness Month in Michigan and the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies.

Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), and other state agencies are joining federal, state, and local governments, as well as private and public organizations, in supporting emergency preparedness initiatives. Agencies nationwide are uniting under the theme “Preparedness Starts at Home.”

“Preparedness does start at home,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. “We’ve seen how quickly severe weather and other emergencies can disrupt lives. The most effective way to protect your family is to plan ahead. Taking simple steps now like building an emergency kit, making a family plan, and knowing your risks can make all the difference when every second counts.”

This campaign emphasizes the importance of returning to the basics of preparedness and encourages the public to take these four key actions to prepare for any disaster:

Know the different types of emergencies that could happen and appropriate responses to stay safe.

Make a family emergency plan.

Build an emergency supply kit.

Get involved in their community by taking action to prepare for emergencies.

“Creating an emergency action plan today is one of the best ways to protect your family during potential disasters,” said Tim Boring, director of MDARD. “Michiganders should include their animals in their emergency action plans by creating go-kits with animal food and supplies, familiarizing animals with their carriers or trailers, and equipping animals with tags or microchips for proper identification.”

2025 Prepare Fair in Muskegon

To put preparedness into action and commemorate Michigan’s Preparedness Month, the MSP/EMHSD is collaborating with Muskegon County to host the 2025 Prepare Fair from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 30 at Heritage Landing, 1050 7th St. Muskegon, MI 49440.

Those who attend the family-friendly event will learn about local agencies that respond to emergencies, how to develop a family emergency plan and how to create an emergency preparedness kit. Attendees will also be able to meet local and state first responders and volunteers. The event is free of charge and open to anyone.

To learn more about preparing for emergencies and disasters and making an emergency preparedness plan, or for more information about the 2025 Prepare Fair visit MIREADY or follow the MSP/EMHSD on X.

