Chamber Honors People's Choice Award Winners

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce proudly celebrated its annual People’s Choice Awards at the Saline Community Fair last Wednesday, August 27. This cherished event brought together local businesses, community leaders, and residents to honor the outstanding contributions of twenty category winners, each chosen by the people of Saline.

Throughout the evening, a shared message of gratitude and community pride echoed from the stage. Winners expressed heartfelt thanks not only for the recognition but also for being part of such a vibrant and supportive community. The Saline area continues to shine as a place where businesses thrive and neighbors uplift one another.

We extend our deepest appreciation to our generous sponsors, whose support made this celebration possible and who embody the spirit of community:

Standard Printing and Design

Thomson Reuters

Vestergaard

A&H Lawn Services

Toyota

Special thanks to our volunteers, the Saline Community Fair for hosting, Miss Saline and her court members for assisting and conducting interviews, and Lisa Kahler, our event photographer. Your contributions helped make this event a memorable success.

We also thank everyone who came out to support our local business winners. Your presence and enthusiasm are what make Saline such a special place to live and work.

This year’s People’s Choice Awards honored winners in the following twenty categories:

Best Burger

Winner: Dan’s Downtown Tavern

Second place: DropTop Pizza

Best Local Coffee Shop

Winner: Brewed Awakenings

Second place: Carrigan Café

Best Pizza

Winner: Jet’s Pizza

Second place: DropTop Pizza

Best Sweet Shop

Winner: Carrigan Cafe

Second place: Brewed Awakenings Café

Best Take Out (Not Pizza)

Winner: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Second place: Biwako Sushi

Best Local Bar/Brewery

Winner: Salt Springs Brewery

Second place: Dan’s Downtown Tavern

Best Salon

Winner: CANI Nails

Second place: Renew Salon and Spa

Best Recreation Facility

Winner: Emagine Entertainment

Second place: Station 300



Best Bank/Financial Services

Winner: Bank of Ann Arbor- Saline

Second place: Old National Bank

Best Lawn Care Services

Winner: A&H Lawn Service, Inc.

Second place: Heritage Lawn Care, Inc.

Best Automobile Shop

Winner: Gerry’s Tire & Alignment

Second place: Saline Automotive Services

Best Grocery/Party Store

Winner: Busch’s Fresh Food Market

Second place: Village Party Store, Saline

Best Specialty Retail

Winner: Nu2u Again

Second place: The Cobblestone Rose

Best Customer Service Business

Winner: Old National Bank

Second place: Steadfast Chiropractic

Best Breakfast

Winner: George’s Saline Inn

Second place: City Limits Diner

Best Personal Health Care Provider

Winner: The Massage Center

Second place: Steadfast Chiropractic

Best Insurance Company

Winner: Hartman Insurance Agency, Inc.

Second place: Rosales Insurance Agency- State Farm

Best Realtor

Winner: Reinhart Realtors Saline- Elke Van Dyke

Best Dentist/Orthodontist

Winner: Woodland Family Dentistry

Second place: Kelly Orthodontics

Best Chiropractor

Winner: Steadfast Chiropractor

Second place: Thrive! Wellness Center

