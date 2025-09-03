Chamber Honors People's Choice Award Winners
The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce proudly celebrated its annual People’s Choice Awards at the Saline Community Fair last Wednesday, August 27. This cherished event brought together local businesses, community leaders, and residents to honor the outstanding contributions of twenty category winners, each chosen by the people of Saline.
Throughout the evening, a shared message of gratitude and community pride echoed from the stage. Winners expressed heartfelt thanks not only for the recognition but also for being part of such a vibrant and supportive community. The Saline area continues to shine as a place where businesses thrive and neighbors uplift one another.
We extend our deepest appreciation to our generous sponsors, whose support made this celebration possible and who embody the spirit of community:
- Standard Printing and Design
- Thomson Reuters
- Vestergaard
- A&H Lawn Services
- Toyota
Special thanks to our volunteers, the Saline Community Fair for hosting, Miss Saline and her court members for assisting and conducting interviews, and Lisa Kahler, our event photographer. Your contributions helped make this event a memorable success.
We also thank everyone who came out to support our local business winners. Your presence and enthusiasm are what make Saline such a special place to live and work.
This year’s People’s Choice Awards honored winners in the following twenty categories:
Best Burger
Winner: Dan’s Downtown Tavern
Second place: DropTop Pizza
Best Local Coffee Shop
Winner: Brewed Awakenings
Second place: Carrigan Café
Best Pizza
Winner: Jet’s Pizza
Second place: DropTop Pizza
Best Sweet Shop
Winner: Carrigan Cafe
Second place: Brewed Awakenings Café
Best Take Out (Not Pizza)
Winner: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Second place: Biwako Sushi
Best Local Bar/Brewery
Winner: Salt Springs Brewery
Second place: Dan’s Downtown Tavern
Best Salon
Winner: CANI Nails
Second place: Renew Salon and Spa
Best Recreation Facility
Winner: Emagine Entertainment
Second place: Station 300
Best Bank/Financial Services
Winner: Bank of Ann Arbor- Saline
Second place: Old National Bank
Best Lawn Care Services
Winner: A&H Lawn Service, Inc.
Second place: Heritage Lawn Care, Inc.
Best Automobile Shop
Winner: Gerry’s Tire & Alignment
Second place: Saline Automotive Services
Best Grocery/Party Store
Winner: Busch’s Fresh Food Market
Second place: Village Party Store, Saline
Best Specialty Retail
Winner: Nu2u Again
Second place: The Cobblestone Rose
Best Customer Service Business
Winner: Old National Bank
Second place: Steadfast Chiropractic
Best Breakfast
Winner: George’s Saline Inn
Second place: City Limits Diner
Best Personal Health Care Provider
Winner: The Massage Center
Second place: Steadfast Chiropractic
Best Insurance Company
Winner: Hartman Insurance Agency, Inc.
Second place: Rosales Insurance Agency- State Farm
Best Realtor
Winner: Reinhart Realtors Saline- Elke Van Dyke
Best Dentist/Orthodontist
Winner: Woodland Family Dentistry
Second place: Kelly Orthodontics
Best Chiropractor
Winner: Steadfast Chiropractor
Second place: Thrive! Wellness Center
Replies
Best burger goes to Droptop pizza. No doubt about it . Dan’s is not what it used to be and the food is not award worthy. Need some new judges.