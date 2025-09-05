State Gives Preliminary Thumbs Up for Murphy's Cross Public Space

The state has given a preliminary thumbs-up for the public space proposed by the City of Saline and property owner Tyler Kinley.

Kinley owns Murphy's Crossing, the historic brick buildings on the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue and South Ann Arbor Street. At the start of the year, they joined Kinley's efforts to seek state funding to improve his building and the land behind his building. The city kicked in $500,000 and granted access to city land adjacent to the property in hopes of creating a town green. They were seeking state funding in support of the project from the MEDC. Kinley was investing in creating four apartments and a smaller gathering space behind his building before the city joined to enhance the project.

Recently, Kinley learned that the MEDC has written a letter of intent in support of the project.

"We're excited. It's great news. We've moved the ball forward," Kinley said.

Kinley said the next steps are to meet with the team. He estimated it could take 90-120 days to finalize. He said there could be shovels in the ground in 2026.

City officials and Kinley waited longer than they initially expected, but they were pleased by the state's response. One of Kinley's associates received a glowing review from David Meninga, Senior Vice President of Community Development Programs.

"This truly looks like the poster child of what placemaking should be," he said.

Kinley has held talks with someone interested in opening a small tap room in his building. The open space, along with Salt Springs Brewery, and Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack's patio, could change the atmosphere of the southeast corner.

Mayor Brian Marl and Acting City Manager Elle Cole did not respond in time to have their comments included in the article.

