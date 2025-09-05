Officer Belknap Works His Final Patrol for the Saline Police Department

At 8 a.m, Friday, Saline Police Officer John Belknap was set to hang up his gun and badge and retire as a police officer, capping his 37-year career in law enforcementment.

He checked in for his last shift at 8 p.m - the latest and last of thousands of midnight shifts. As of 9:45 p.m. he'd already pulled over a driver. There were going to be no freebies in Saline on Thursday just because it was Officer Belknap's last shift.

"How do I feel about my last shift? I don't feel anything about it," said Belknap, who's quick with zippy one-liners. "It's a routine night."

But it's not been a routine career.

Belknap grew up in north Ann Arbor and graduated from Greenhills, where he met his future wife, Kelly. When he was young, his cousin Dave worked dispatch and as a reserve with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

"He'd come over before work, and he'd be wearing the uniform, and I always looked up to him," Belknapp said.

He worked in loss prevention with Jeff Flynn at Meijer. He and Flynn went on to work together at the Pittsfield Police Department and the Saline Police Department. Belknap was a reserve in the Pittsfield Police Department before he was hired on Sept. 7, 1988.

"I was laughing because I think my start date was Sept. 7 and now my last day is Sept. 6," Belknap said. "That must just be meant to be."

He retired from Pittsfield in 2013.

"On April Fool's Day," he said.

And then Cupid struck.

"I started here on February 14," he said.

Why did he come to Saline?

He said he helped cover Saline many nights while working with Pittsfield.

"A lot of times, Saline was short, and I'd come up and back them up. I'd always joke that I was just practicing so that when I retire, I could come and work here," he said. Officer Chris Boulter and Sgt. Bridget Seames encouraged him to apply for the job in Saline.

Belknap said he still enjoyed the job. Personnel issues at Pittsfield were the main reason why left after 25 years. So he applied and was hired. He's been working midnights, mostly, for more than 11 years.

Captain Midnight

Midnights agree with Belknap.

"I think the work is more interesting. It's typically stuff that you find yourself, and things you find yourself is typically more interesting," he said.

There is no shortage of drunk drivers on the midnight shift, and that's an area of expertise for Belknap.

"I like alcohol enforcement. I like arresting drunk drivers," Belknapp said. "I think it's one of the things that you can do and have an immediate and concrete impact on public safety. I feel good about getting drunk drivers off the road."

Some arrests are tougher than others. Some arrests have more impact than others.

"I've had a few express later that being arrested and being held accountable helped them get over alcohol problems," Belknap said.

He said one of those arrests was a former police officer. He endured some heat for that arrest, but said it was worth it.

"Every profession takes care of their own. But you also need to take care of your profession. If someone is out of line in the profession, you have to hold them accountable," Belknap said. "That was many years ago and we're seeing changes in the profession."

Belknap was in good spirits Thursday, which makes you wonder, why retire?

"I still enjoy it. And I'm one of the most productive officers here. If you look at traffic stops, I probably account for over half the department's drunk driving arrests," he said. "But, I think it's time."

He's 63.

"I don't want to be one of those guys who people say should have retired years ago," he said. "I'm in good health. Maybe I just don't have the energy to do things and exercise, and still do things around the house. And working midnights hasn't been easy on Kelly (his wife). So I'm looking forward to having more time."

Belknap feels good about 37 years in a profession that's so well respected by the community, especially in Saline.

"I went to Busch's to buy something for lunch, and an older woman hugged me," he said.

One person who appreciates Belknap's work is Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik, who holds him up as an example for younger officers.

"Officer Belknap served our community selflessly with compassion, integrity and bravery," Radzik said. "He is admired and respected among his peers and supervisors. I enjoy watching how Officer Belknap mentors our new officers, sharing his expertise and experience to support them and help them grow in their careers."

Radzik said Belknap has a way of calming tense situations.

"John has always been empathetic and non-judgmental when engaging with people. I have watched him show up on somebody's worst day, and take time to listen to them, not talk over someone, but actually listen to understand," Radzik said.

That willingness to listen creates positive feelings in challenging situations.

"I have had conversations with people Officer Belknap has arrested or received a ticket from him. They stop by wanting to thank him for treating them with dignity and respect," Radzik said. "Our community was lucky to have him serving and protecting us. We at the PD are lucky for his continued support and friendship."

