Related Digital Invites Public to Open House to Learn About Data Center Proposal

Related Digital, which has plans to develop a data center on the west end of Saline Township, is hosting an open house from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 7.

The open house is located at 11600 W. Michigan Ave., in the white tool shed.

The open house gives residents the chance to meet the team, learn about the data center proposal and get answers to their questions.

Related Digital is seeking to rezone the land to allow for the data center, which has caused concerns about power and water usage.

