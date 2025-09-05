VIDEO: Talking with Tyler Kinley About the Placemaking Project in Downtown Saline
In the video abouve, Tyler Kinley, co-owner of Murphy's Crossing, talks about the state giving a letter intent to provide a $1.5 million grant for the project, the vision for the project and more.
