Saline MI
9-05-2025 5:34pm

VIDEO: Talking with Tyler Kinley About the Placemaking Project in Downtown Saline

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UT4NIYAEGuU -->

In the video abouve, Tyler Kinley, co-owner of Murphy's Crossing, talks about the state giving a letter intent to provide a $1.5 million grant for the project, the vision for the project and more.

