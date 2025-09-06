FOOTBALL: Saline Grounds Eagles, 50-0, in Home Opener

Leave no doubt. That's the Saline varsity football team's motto.

Friday night, in the SEC Red opener and home opener against Skyline, the Hornets left no doubt, building a 43-0 halftime lead and winning 50-0.

Saline 50 Skyline 0 9-5-25 - thesalinepost

The Hornets left no doubt they were the better team on the field, open a 28-0 lead just seconds into the first quarter. Saline didn't look crisp on their first drive, but it still took just a handful of plays to find the end zone.

"You only have 9 games guaranteed in the regular season. You only have eight more, with this game included. So it's easy to get pumped up and excited to play," Short said. "It's the first home game, playing in front of their friends, playing in front of their family, at home, in our community. It's awesome, so our guys were excited."

Despite the tremendous start, the first few plays didn't go well for Saline. But on 4th-and-7, the Hornets went for it, and Tommy Carr connected with Cruz Hanson for a 39-yard pass and a first down at the 19. On the next play, Carr found Hansen for a 19-yard touchdown.

James Rush had a stop for a four-yard loss on Skyline's first possession. The Eagles punted from their 31. The short punt was downed at the Skyline 45. Saline's drive started slow after a stop in the backfield and a penalty. A run by Carson Cherry and pass to Austin Abbate move Saline back over midfield. On 4th and 8, Carr found Abbate again to move the chains. Runs moved the ball down to the 11. From their, Carr reminded everyone he can get it done with his legs, too.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1964106101248442482 -->

Saline gave the Eagles nothing on the next drive and the Eagles punted from the 31. The punt was deflected by the Hornets and it was downed at the Saline 43. On first down, Carr threw a dart over the middle to Lucas Fidh, moving the ball to the Eagles' 22. The Carr-Fidh connection worked so well, they did it again for a touchdown on the next play.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1964108501631852745 -->

Skyline scored a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff, but it was nullified by a penalty well behind the play. Skyline instead started at the 14. The drive went nowhere and the Eagles punted from their 21. Hansen fielded the ball on a bounce at the 44 and ran it to the 35. A couple plays later, Colton Tousa rushed down to the five. And then Rush took the ball and bulled his way into the endzone, knocking Eagles backward on the way.

After Kevin Huber's kick, Saline led 28-0 1:14 into the second.

The speed of the game suddenly slowed down. There were timeouts and more penalties than anyone cared to count. The painful possession made it to midfield, backed up 20 yards, and made its way back before it came to an end. After a punt, Saline got the ball back at the 21 with about 5:27 to play. A couple of plays later, Carson Cherry showed the Eagles it doesn't take five minutes to score. He took the hand off from Carr, eluded the pile and broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run, skillfully stepping out of a possible tackle in the final 10 yards.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TranLongmoore/status/1964202646165709179 -->

Skyline's next possession began at its 25. Saline forced them back when Allen Saidov hit the quarterback, forcing a fumble recovered by the Eagles at their 11. The Eagles punted from within the 10. Hanson caught the ball at the 35 and returned it to the 30. Good runs by Tousa and Isaiah Rodriguez moved the ball to the 10. Bryce Barbarino ran the ball down to the two. Tousa scored with a run up the middle.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1964120829286920335 -->

Saline led 43-0 after Abbate ran a low snap into the end zone for a two-point conversion.

With a running clock, the second half should have happened quickly, but penalties slowed the proceedings. Mostly, the Hornets played their backups, and mostly they ran running plays. The Hornets put together a scoring drive in the fourth quarter that was capped by one of Saline's fastest players, junior Braylon Thomas.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TranLongmoore/status/1964208305967943821 -->

Around the SEC Red

Bedford 23, Pioneer 13

Woodhaven 38, Huron 14

Dexter 48, Monroe 7

Saline 50, Skyline 0

Interviews

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGT2jC22ymQ -->

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKTR_ufj9nQ -->

