What to do in Saline: Ice Cream Social, Walking Yoga, David MacBride Book Launch, Open Art for Teens and Much More

20 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Sep 8 - Sunday, Sep 14

FEATURED EVENTS

St. Paul UCC Ice Cream Social - Tue Sep 9 4:30 pm

St. Paul UCC

4:30 - 7:00 pmDinner and Ice Cream & CakeWe hope to see you there! [more details]

Other Events

Tot Spot Storytime - Mon Sep 8 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Toddlers and caregivers join in the storytime fun with Tot Spot! Featuring stories, songs, movement, and more, this interactive storytime is for children ages 24-36 months. Build early literacy skills, practice being in a group setting, and enjoy storytime together.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: September 8, 15, 22, 29, and October 6. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 24-36 months. Click here to register.

… [more details]

Walking Yoga - Mon Sep 8 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk. We will meet under the pavilion by the northwest entrance (closest to the middle school) on Mondays at noon.

This class series will take place outside*, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated and wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes. This class involves walking into the woods and stopping at different locations to practice Yoga stretches and breathing poses, so please dress in layers. This 60… [more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon Sep 8 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us monthly for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels are welcome. If you have learned the basics and want tips, or are experienced and looking for company while you create, this is the group for you. This is an informal and welcoming group and a chance to meet others interested in fiber arts.

No registration is required.

[more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Sep 9 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: September 9, 16, 23, 30, and October 7. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 0-24 months. Click here to register.

[more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Sep 9 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: September 9, 16, 23, 30, and October 7. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 0-24 months. Click here to register.

[more details]

D&D for Teens - Tue Sep 9 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Come hang out in the program room and enjoy a classic game of D&D!

[more details]

Book Launch with author David MacBride - Tue Sep 9 6:00 pm

Fine Print Bookship

Join us on September 9, 2025 at 6:00 PM to launch author Michael David MacBride's latest novel, At the Wake. MacBride will be reading a passage from the book and signing copies followed by a Q & A and light refreshments. No tickets required, but letting us know you're coming is greatly appreciated [more details]

SDL Sleuth Squad - Tue Sep 9 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Cold cases, strange occurrences, and things that go bump in the night… oh my! Put your sleuthing skills to the test and join in the conversation on a different topic monthly. This month, we are discussing the Disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa. There will be an open discussion following a short presentation, but feel free to read, watch, or listen to anything on the case before the event.

True Fact: 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the disappearance of Jimmy… [more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Sep 10 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: September 10, 17, 24, and October 1 and 8. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.Ages 3-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Sep 10 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: September 10, 17, 24, and October 1 and 8. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 3-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Open Art for Teens - Wed Sep 10 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays!

No registration required. [more details]

Wild Readers Book Club: I Survived: The Sinking of the Titanic, 1912 - Wed Sep 10 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month's book will be I Survived: The Sinking of the Titanic, 1912 by Lauren Tarshis.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register. [more details]

Ann Arbor Symphony KinderConcert - Thu Sep 11 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Music comes alive in KinderConcert, a free concert designed especially for children birth to 7 years old. Presented by members of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register. [more details]

Ann Arbor Symphony KinderConcert - Thu Sep 11 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Music comes alive in KinderConcert, a free concert designed especially for children birth to 7 years old. Presented by members of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register. [more details]

STEAM Stories - Thu Sep 11 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

Explore STEAM concepts through stories, rhymes, and hands-on activities. In this session, we will learn about sunflowers.

Kindergarten-2nd grade. Click here to register. [more details]

GriefShare Weekly Thursday Meeting - Thu Sep 11 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

There are many challenges that we face in this life, and the death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through. It is difficult and discouraging, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction.

If you, or a friend or acquaintance, are grieving the loss of a loved one, we encourage you to participate in these sessions. We plan to meet in Room 12 for this series of sessions September 11 to December 11 (excluding Thanksgiving… [more details]

Feisty Women Book Club: The Briar Club - Thu Sep 11 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

"Well-behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's meet to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month we are reading The Briar Club by Kate Quinn.

Click here to register. [more details]

