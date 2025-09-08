Upcoming Events from the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce
The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce newsletter included a few upcoming events:
- Tuesday, September 9 - BBR (networking breakfast): 7:30 - 9:00 A.M. @ EHM Professional Office Building, Entrance A, located at 400 W. Russell St. Saline, MI 48176
- Saturday, September 20 - CLAY + CODE Grand Opening Ice Cream Party: 12:00 - 2:00 P.M. @ 106 W. Michigan Ave. Saline, MI 48176 *Ribbon Cutting Ceremony @ 12:30 P.M.
- Monday, September 22 - State of Our Nation Legislative Luncheon: 11:30 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. @ EHM Professional Office Building, Entrance A, located at 400 W. Russell St. Saline, MI 48176
- Friday, September 26 - Drinkmate Ribbon Cutting: 11:00 - 1:00 P.M. @ Drinkmate Global Headquarters, located at 1422 Woodland Rd. Saline, MI 48176 *Ribbon Cutting Ceremony @ 11:30
- Tuesday, September 30 - Late Lunch Tuesday: 1:00 - 2:30 P.M. @ Mancino's Pizza & Grinders
- Saturday, December 6 - 50th Annual Holiday Parade
More News from Saline
- Speicher, Mulligan Lead Hornets at Tecumseh The Saline varsity girls' varsity golf team defeated Tecumseh on Monday with a score of 200-225.
- Saline Steps Back from Ebike Ordinance Plans for an ebike ordinance are being scaled back.