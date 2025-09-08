U-M Museum of Natural History Announces Events

The following upcoming events were announced by the U-M Natural Museum of Natural History.

ID Day | October 5

U-M Museum of Natural History

11:00 a.m. – 4:00p.m.

Discover our hidden collections—and show us yours! Bring in your own collected objects for identification by experts in paleontology, anthropology, archaeology, botany, zoology, and geology.

In celebration of the twenty-fifth annual ID Day, we will be adding interactive activities with the U-M Herbarium and Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, as well as providing expert-led guidance and resources on ethical collecting. Come celebrate twenty-five years of bringing U-M expertise to the local community with us!

Free and open to the public. Sorry, no appraisals given.

Laser Queen | Fridays & Saturdays

U-M Museum of Natural History Planetarium & Dome Theater

5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

laserqueen.ummnh.org

Rock out with a very special laser show set to the iconic music of Queen! Enjoy legendary hits like We Will Rock You, Killer Queen, and (of course!) Bohemian Rhapsody.

Same-weekend tickets can be purchased on-site at the Museum Store for $10.

Call 734-764-0478 between 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Tuesday–Thursday, to book tickets in advance.

Farrand Memorial Lecture 2025: ScentStories | October 9

5:30 p.m. Reception at the U-M Museum of Natural History,

1105 N. University Ave.

6:30 p.m. Main Event at the Central Campus Classroom Building (CCCB). Auditorium, 1225 Geddes Ave.

farrand.ummnh.org

From the field to the future, researchers are finding new ways to understand the world around us through scent.

Join U-M Herbarium Director and Curator Thais Vasconcelos, Collection Manager Aly Baumgartner, and professionally trained scent expert Michelle Krell Kydd for a multisensory experience! At this interactive event, you'll learn how to evaluate different scents and discover the evocative power hidden within your own nose. Audiences will have the opportunity to go on a guided scent experience while learning all about the ways scientists explore scent in their research.

Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served at reception.

Science Café: A Tale of Two Libraries

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Conor O'Neill's Traditional Irish Pub, 318 South Main Street, Ann Arbor

Here in Ann Arbor we are fortunate to have some of the best libraries in the country. You might be aware that the U-M library system is home to millions of print and e-book media, but what about the library's less celebrated collections, like the Computer and Video Game Archive? Likewise, you've probably checked out a book at AADL or heard of the Summer Game, but what about AADL's publishing arm, Fifth Avenue Press? Or the not-so-secret Secret Lab?

Join Emily Murphy, Librarian at the Ann Arbor District Library and Justin Schell, Director of Digital Scholarship and Creative Spaces at the U-M Shapiro Library to learn what a modern-day librarian actually does, how to use our city’s five-star libraries, and why these "third spaces" are one of the few places in our country that truly are for everyone.

Science Cafés provide an opportunity for audiences to discuss current topics with experts in an informal setting. Hors d’oeuvres at 5:30 p.m.; program 6:00-7:30 p.m. Seating is limited—come early.

UMMNH would like to thank Conor O’Neill’s for 15 years of support for our Science Cafés. Their continued commitment brings U-M faculty into the Ann Arbor community to discuss current research topics.

Planetarium Schedule for October 2025

Public planetarium shows run Friday through Sunday. Note that the Planetarium & Dome Theater will be running special Laser Queen evening shows on Fridays and Saturdays only.

Planetarium Schedule:

12:00 p.m. T. REX

1:00 p.m. Sky Tonight

2:00 p.m. Tales of the Maya Skies

3:00 p.m. Sky Tonight

5:00 p.m. Laser Queen (Friday and Saturday)

6:00 p.m. Laser Queen (Friday and Saturday)

7:00 p.m. Laser Queen (Friday and Saturday)

