Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview





J. MARGARET WHITLEY Jewelry

Saline Booth 65

J MARGARET WHITLEY is a gold filled jewelry brand offering a modern take on timeless classics. Each piece features freshwater pearls and natural stones, crafted with tarnish-resistant, hypoallergenic materials designed to be worn every day—even in water. Jillian is a 2022 Saline graduate and a current senior at Michigan State University who has been building J. Margaret since 2022. Inspired by her mother’s and great-grandmother’s jewelry collections, she set out to create her own timeless pieces with high quality yet affordable pieces. J. Margaret is a gold filled jewelry brand offering a modern take on timeless classics.

Local yet new to the Saline Spring Craft Show find Jillian in Booth 65. Starting at 8 am-3:30 pm, March 7 (Saturday) all at the Saline Middle School. GPS free parking and entry admission doors at 520 Woodland Dr E or bring the free shuttle bus from 7265 N Ann Arbor Rd (Liberty School).

