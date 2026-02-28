Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

PHIL DICKINSON Wood Games

Alanson, MI Booth 23

A newbie to the Saline Spring Shows, Phil Dickinson is a woodworker behind GAMES—a collection of handcrafted tabletop and yard games proudly made in Michigan. He specializes in centuries-old and sometimes ancient board and pub-style games, along with original games of his own design. His work includes traditional favorites such as kubb, a wide variety of dice games, ring toss games, tower scorekeepers, and other unique ones. These are all created with an emphasis on playability, craftsmanship, and timeless appeal. Phil has also authored several books about the games and the history behind them. Find his wide array of work to be creative yet displaying fantastic workmanship to provide many memories with your family and friends.

Although many of these have become increasingly popular for indoor and outdoor play, meet Phil and share in his many stories and experiences in Booth 23 at the Saline Craft Show, Saline Middle School from 8 am-3:30 pm on Saturday, 3.7.26. GPS provides two addresses—either 7265 N Ann Arbor for free shuttle bus to front door or 520 Woodland Dr E to the parking lots and admission doors.





