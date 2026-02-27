SWIM AND DIVE: Here's How Saline Did on Day 1 of the SEC Red Finals

Saline's boys' swim and dive team is competing in the SEC Red finals at Pioneer this weekend. Here's how the Hornets looked on Day 1.

The Hornets started the day by taking second in the 200-yard medley relay. In the 200-yard free, Thomas Gunnerson was second. Jack Mallon was seventh, and Skyler DeVaul was 16th.

Isaac Adanin took first place in the 200-yard IM, almost five seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Eli Zaksek was ninth, Alexander Fay was 11th, and Cooper Jansma was 14th. In the 50-yard free, Logan Truskowski finished seventh and will race in the finals. Ty Lauritzen was fifth in the 100-yard fly and will race in the finals. Zaksek, 13th, and Josh Eyler, 14th, will race in the consolation finals.

Braylen May finished second in the 100-yard free. He'll be joined in the finals by Gunnerson, who was fourth.

Mallon took second in the 500-yard free. He was followed by Colin Flaharty, who took third. Both will race in the finals. Aidan Papay was 15th and will race in the consolation finals.

The Saline 200-yard free relay team took second.

Laurizen was first in the 100-yard back. Flahart took fifth and will join Lauritzen in the finals. Jansma just missed a spot in the finals, placing ninth to qualify for the consolation finals.

Adanin's second victory in the preliminaries came in the 100-yard breast. He'll be joined in the finals round by Truskowski, third, and Fey, fifth. Eyler finished 15th to qualify for the consolation finals.

Saline was second in the 400-free relay.

In the diving event, Joseph Rosales is in first place, and Carter Mitton is in second. Donovan Darnell is in seventh.

The finals begin at noon, Saturday, at Pioneer High School.

