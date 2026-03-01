Hello Dolly Plays One More Time Sunday at Saline High School
The Saline High School Drama Club packed the house Friday and Saturday with their production of Hello Dolly, which plays again at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ellen Ewing Performing Arts Center at the school.
The musical stars Reece Welliver as Dolly, Holly Peavler as Horace Vandergelder, Evan Schlitt as Cornelius Hackl and Kayla Sinclair as Irene Molloy.
View a massive photo gallery here: Hello Dolly Saline Drama Club Gallery 2/28/26 - thesalinepost
INTERVIEWS
More News from Saline
- Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview PHIL DICKINSON Wood Games
Alanson, MI Booth 23
- SWIM AND DIVE: Here's How Saline Did on Day 1 of the SEC Red Finals Saline's swim and dive team is competing in the SEC Red finals at Pioneer this weekend.