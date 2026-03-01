Hello Dolly Plays One More Time Sunday at Saline High School

The Saline High School Drama Club packed the house Friday and Saturday with their production of Hello Dolly, which plays again at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ellen Ewing Performing Arts Center at the school.

The musical stars Reece Welliver as Dolly, Holly Peavler as Horace Vandergelder, Evan Schlitt as Cornelius Hackl and Kayla Sinclair as Irene Molloy.

View a massive photo gallery here: Hello Dolly Saline Drama Club Gallery 2/28/26 - thesalinepost

INTERVIEWS

Kayla Sinclair and Evan Schlitt played Irene Molloy and Cornelius Hackl.

Reece Welliver plays Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi.

