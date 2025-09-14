What to do in Saline - It's Oktoberfest and Homecoming Week!

It's a big week in Saline!

For one, it's homecoming week. Saline hosts Dexter in the homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday.

And it's the 20th annual Oktoberfest, Friday and Saturday, in downtown Saline.

...

16 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Sep 16 - Monday, Sep 22

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest - Fri Sep 19 5:00 pm

The West Henry Street Parking Lot

Saline Oktoberfest is back September 19–20, 2025 — and this year we celebrate our 20th anniversary! For two decades, we’ve raised our steins to celebrate German culture, community pride, and the vibrancy of downtown Saline.This isn’t just a party — it’s Saline Main Street’s biggest fundraiser of the year, powering projects and events that keep our downtown thriving year-round.✅ Kickoff with the Tapping of the Golden Keg✅ Crowd-favorites like Wiener Dog Races, Hammerspiel & Stein Holding✅ Live… [more details]

Other Events

Adventures in Bookland: Pixie Tricks: Sprite's Secret - Mon Sep 15 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month's book will be Pixie Tricks: Sprite's Secret by Tracey West.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion.

Kindergarten-2nd grade. Click here to register. [more details]

Marsh View Meadows Park Celebration - Mon Sep 15 6:00 pm

Marsh View Meadows Park

Pittsfield Township officials are excited to reveal the new playscapes and gym equipment additions to Marsh View Meadows Park.Marsh View Meadows Park is one of the township's youngest parks. The 54-acre park is located in the southwest portion of the township at 300 E. Textile Rd.Join the township at 6 p.m., Sept. 15 for an evening of fun with lawn games, giveaway swag, and demonstrations by trainers from Applied Fitness Solutions on how to properly utilize the new gym equipment. There is a… [more details]

Discover Scouting - Mon Sep 15 6:00 pm

Pleasant Ridge Elementary

Cub Scout Pack 3464 holds a Join Scouting Night from 6-8 p.m. Learn about scouting. It's a family. Pack focused on teaching kids skills that will last them a lifetime, including camping, leadership, and community service.For more information, please contact joerey58@gmail.com [more details]

Monday Murder Club: What You Leave Behind - Mon Sep 15 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a book discussion of crime, murder, and mayhem. Tea and treats will be provided.

This month's book is What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris.

Click here to request a copy of the book.

Click here to register. [more details]

JBF Ann Arbor Fall Sale - Wed Sep 17 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Now, more than ever, we are conscious of our budgets and saving money wherever possible. Just Between Friends can help.

At JBF, we come together twice a year for a huge pop up sale of all gently used or new baby and children's items. At JBF Ann Arbor's Spring Sale, you’ll find everything your kids need at amazing prices—all in one place! With over 1,200 families selling, we fill six buildings with incredible deals on kids' clothing, toys, gear, and more.

Who provides the items? Local moms and… [more details]

Daytime Sound Bath - Wed Sep 17 10:00 am

7 Notes Natural Health

Are you a busy parent who loves sound baths; but can't attend an event in the evening? Do you have a job that requires evening hours? Are you just plain busy?

September Resonant Relaxation Theme - Color Meditation

This hour long sound bath is for YOU!

Join sound therapist, Rob Meyer-Kukan, at 7 Notes Natural Health for this daytime sound bath for busy souls.

Relax into a zero gravity chair and float into this time of deep relaxation.

Investment: $30 Advanced Registration Required

… [more details]

eBook Clinic - Wed Sep 17 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Did you receive a new E-reader or want to learn how to get library books online? Bring your device, library card, and Amazon login if you have a Kindle for one-on-one instruction. We’ll show you how to download e-materials from the SDL collection using Libby and hoopla!

No registration is required. [more details]

Ceramic Bird Feeder - Wed Sep 17 6:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

ONLY TWO SEATS LEFT! Join us for a fun and creative evening making a ceramic bird feeder!

Using handbuilding techniques and texturized surfaces, you'll create a functional and decorative feeder approximately 8½ inches tall and 5 inches in diameter. Pre-cut templates will be available to guide your build, and you'll also have the opportunity to personalize your piece with your own surface design. You will glaze your final piece and it will be ready for pick up in approximately 3-4 weeks. No… [more details]

Drawn Together: Graphic Novel Book Club for Adults and Teens - Thu Sep 18 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

https://salinelibrary.org/even...

Join us for our first official meeting of the "Drawn Together" Graphic Novel Book Club! Adults and teens are welcome to join and discuss a new graphic novel each month.

This month's title will be 1984: The Graphic Novel by George Orwell.

Click here to request a copy of the book.

Click here to register. [more details]

GriefShare Weekly Thursday Meeting - Thu Sep 18 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

There are many challenges that we face in this life, and the death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through. It is difficult and discouraging, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction.

If you, or a friend or acquaintance, are grieving the loss of a loved one, we encourage you to participate in these sessions. We plan to meet in Room 12 for this series of sessions September 11 to December 11 (excluding Thanksgiving… [more details]

Help Sew Fidget Mats - Fri Sep 19 10:00 am

Small stitches, big impact. 💜 Help bring calm to Alzheimer’s & dementia residents with handmade fidget mats/Salt Valley Art's Community Service Group makes fidget mats for the residents of EHM's Memory Center during the month of September.One of the ways that individuals with Alzheimer's or dementia show anxiety or agitation is in the hands, or rubbing hands together. Fidget mats are one way to help restore calm.Want to help? Join us at the Salt Valley Arts Center Studio Space at EHM… [more details]

Live Music on the Deck with Irish-Ish - Fri Sep 19 5:30 pm

Lake Forest Golf Club

Kick off your weekend with delicious bites, hand-crafted cocktails, and live music from Irish-Ish! Bring your family and friends for a great time. [more details]

Storytime at Rentschler Farm - Sat Sep 20 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Join us for a storytime at the historic Rentschler Farm featuring stories, songs, movement, and more! Please bring a chair or blanket. For families with children ages 0 - 7. No registration required. [more details]

Kids Market - Sat Sep 20 2:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Kids Market is a special feature of our sale where young entrepreneurs ages 5-16 set up their own mini “shops” to sell handmade or homegrown items—like crafts, baked goods, artwork, or other creative treasures. It’s a fun way for kids to learn business skills, share their talents, and earn a little extra spending money while shoppers enjoy discovering one-of-a-kind finds! This will take place in Building A during the JBF Half Price Presale [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline