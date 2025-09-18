No Injuries in York Township Garage Fire

There were no injuries in an early morning garage fire in York Township Wednesday.

At 6:46 a.m., the Saline Area Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 9000 block of Yorkshire Drive in York Township.

Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle garage on fire with two golf courts fully involved and a vehicle with significant heat damage.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and limited most of the damage to the exterior of the structure.

Security cameras on the garage confirmed the fire started under the seat of one of the golf carts that was not plugged. The fire burned for about 10 minutes before the camera detected motion and sent an alert to the homeowner, who was not home. He called 911 and reported the fire.

