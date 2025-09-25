XC: Saline Cross Country Teams Both Take 2nd

The Saline varsity boys and girls teams both placed second to Pioneer at the SEC Red Jamboree held at Indian Creek Thursday.

The boys finished 67 points, two better than Skyline. Pioneer won with 34 points.

The race was won by Pioneer's Beckett Crooks, 15:16.7, and Kamari Ronfeldt, 15:16.8. Saline Junior Jacob Szalay finished 3rd overall in 15:56 led the Hornets. Wes Rogan (5th, 16:03.1) and Brennan LaRusso (7th, 16:10.0) also finished in the top 10 for Saline.

Gavin Bast, 25th, 17:07.3, and Carlos Basulto, 26th, 17:09.8, also finished in Saline's scoring.

Carter Mitton, 29th, Ryan Rummel, 30th, Will Sollenberger, 38th, William VanHaaften, 41st, and Jack Klein, 50th, ran with the varsity Hornets.

The Saline varsity girls finished with 43 points, six back of Pioneer.

The race was won by Natasza Dudek in 16:57. Pioneer's Keira Von Blom, 18:11.4, was second.

She edged Saline sophomore Savannah Staton who finished in a career-best 18:13.7. Senior Lilli Schlack was fifth in 18:56. Junior Katarina Munson was eighth in 19:08.7.

Sophomore Adelynn Turck was 11th in 19:25.9 and junior Sophie Roth was 16th in 19:49.5.

Also running varsity for the Hornets were Carolina Cotner, 22nd, Lauren Tomszewski, 27th, Mahalia Staton, 33rd, Ruby Giddings, 36th, and Hannah Gritzmaker, 39th.

In the reserve race, Payton Aagensen was second, Michelle Jiang was second and Riley Provist was fourth.

Grayson Durflinger was the top runner for Saline in the boys' reserve race, taking 23rd.

