Drinkmate Celebrates Grand Opening of Saline Headquarters

A little over a decade ago, Douglas Wang worked in mechanical engineering in the automotive industry.

His daughter was drinking a lot of soda at the time.

"I said, 'Stephanie, you should stop drinking soda. Have orange juice. This is not healthy,'" Wang remembered. "She said, 'you need to add bubbles.'"

Today, Wang is the CEO of Drinkmate, one of the world's leading producers of home beverage carbonators, which has just opened its new headquarters, warehouse, and office complex in Saline, located at the corner of Woodland and Industrial Drive. Drinkmake provides bubbles in virtually any drink Wang's daughter can imagine.

Back then, Wang bought a machine from Sodastream, the largest company in the space.

"I tore it down and I thought I could make it better, because it was just carbonated water, and I was going to build something that would carbonate any liquid," Wang remembered.

Drinkmate began in Scio Township. The company patented its designs, found manufacturing in Taiwan, and began marketing its product.

The move to the Saline location marks a major milestone in Drinkmate’s trajectory, enabling the company to streamline supply chain operations, support new product innovations, and continue its expansion into international markets.

Wang said the company's market penetration is global. He said the company is beginning a joint venture in Australia. It sells in Dubai, Canada, the UK, Germany and Asia. In Japan, Drinkmate has 35 percent of the home carbonation market.

Mayor Marl inspects a gift tote bag.

Wang looks at the typical American kitchen and says Drinkmate has incredible potential. He notes that 70 percent of American kitchens have a coffee maker. Soda makers like Drinkmate are poised to be at the forefront of the trend.

"There are huge opportunities and potential for this category," he said.

Wang said you can expect to find 20-30 workers at the facility on any given day.

He said the Saline location was perfect. It has offices for meetings and planning. It has a large warehouse. The silo in the back will be used for carbon dioxide storage.

CEO Douglas Wang leads a tour through the warehouse

Today, Drinkmate is one of the world's leaders in the market. Drinkmate’s unique carbonation system enables users to carbonate not only water but also juice, tea, wine, cocktails, and more.

The new headquarters in Saline will accommodate Drinkmate’s expanding team and provide ample space for future growth. The facility’s 16 loading docks will enhance shipping and receiving capabilities, ensuring timely distribution to retail partners and consumers worldwide.

“We’re excited about this next chapter for Drinkmate,” Wang said. “Our new home in Saline reflects our ambition to continue pioneering the beverage carbonation market with innovation, quality, and customer-focused solutions.”

CEO Douglas Wang

