FOOTBALL: Saline Rolls to 42-0 Win at Monroe

The Hornets made it look easy.

Tommy Carr threw four touchdown passes to Austin Abbate and Carson Cherry and Colton Tousa ran for touchdowns as Saline beat Monroe, 42-0, Friday at Monroe. Saline improved to 5-0 and 4-0 in the SEC Red. Monroe fell to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC Red.

It was Saline's third shutout of the season. Saline visits Huron (3-2, 2-1 SEC) next week.

Bryce Barbarino tackled the Monroe runner for a five-yard loss on first down. Two plays later, Isaiah Harris sacked the QB for a five-yard loss. Monroe punted.

Saline took over at 33. Carson Cherry had a 12-yard run for a first down at the 49.

Then Tommy Carr tossed a tight spiral over the middle to Austin Abbate, who raced away from everyone and into the end zone. It was 7-0 after Kevin Huber's kick (6-for-6).

On Monroe's next possession, Eli Johnson dropped the QB for a two-yard loss on first down. Three plays later, the Trojans punted again. Cruz Hanson returned it to the Monroe 44.

On first down, Keyes ran a reverse for 12 yards. On the next play he made a great, outstretched catch and went for another first down.

Three runs later by Cherry,, the Hornets were in the end zone. Saline led 14-0.

Saline got the ball right back after another quick defensive stop. Carr ran nearly 40 yeards to the Monroe 8, but it was called back. On 3rd-and-12, Carr found Hanson along the sideline for a first down. Saline gained six yards on a run by Tousa and then more on two passes to Keyes.

On the next play, Carr passed short of the end zone to Abbate, who peeled past his defender and scored. Saline was up 21-0.

Saline forced another short Monroe possession. Hanson returned the punt from Saline 25 to the Monroe 21.

On the next play, Carr again found Abbate on a slant. He caught the ball and then ran for the end zone, taking a hard hit at the goal line but scoring for the 21-yard TD reception. Saline led 28-0.

Monroe gave the ball right back to the Hornets in the Trojan zone when Nolan Heath stopped a 4th-and-2 running attempt behind scrimmage. On first down Carr passed to Gabe Iadapaolo. Cherry had runs of six and five yards for another first. Cherry had runs of 10 and two for another first down at the five.

Two plays later, Carr tossed a four-yard TD to Abbate. Saline led 35-0.

The Hornets got the ball back with a few seconds left in the half when Blair Jones picked off a pass at the Monroe 40 and returned it 30 yards. A field goal attempt was blocked.

Saline added to its lead with its first possession of the second half. Cherry fielded a short kickoff and returned it 42 yards to the Monroe 30. Then he ran for a first down to the 17. Two plays later, Tousa ran 13 yards to the four.

Then Tousa ran it in for the TD.

From there, Saline's depth players handled the load. Impressively, after a couple of botched snaps and a turnover gave Monroe the ball deep in Saline territory, the Hornets maintained the shutout.

On 4th-and-goal, Jayson Simmons made sure the end zone attempt for the receiver would fail.

Coach Short on the game, the loss of James Rush and welcoming a new member to the family.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqKLBUWVUPc -->

Saline's touchdowns.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1971714031716356272 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1971715822084382829 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1971719354611036572 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1971721953057951883 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1971724619532095649 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1971733066906571251 -->

