Wife, Mother of 2, Cheryl Brown, Worked at Ford for 33 Years

Cheryl Fontaine (Anderson) Brown, age 80, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 26, 2025. She was born on February 6, 1945, in Jonancy, Kentucky, the daughter of the late David Anderson and Beaulah (Addington) Harris. While in the 3rd grade, Cheryl and her family moved to Michigan. She was a proud graduate of Ypsilanti High School.

Cheryl loyally worked for Ford Motor Company for 33 years before retiring. She valued the friendships she made throughout her career and carried her dedication and cheerful spirit into every part of her life.

She is survived by her loving husband, James K. Brown; her two children, Stacie Brown and Jim (Jill) Brown; four beloved grandchildren: Madeline, Marney, Owen, and Ben; her brother, Dale Anderson, and his wife Carolyn; and sister-in-law, Gerri Anderson. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and her brother, Charles Anderson.

Cheryl will be remembered most for her easy-going personality, loyalty, and her love for her family. She especially enjoyed the simple pleasures in life.

Her legacy of warmth, hard work, and kindness will live on through the many lives she touched. Her family is forever grateful that she was their rock, a consistent presence, and a soft place to fall when life felt hard.

The family is planning a celebration of life honoring Cheryl to take place at a later date.

To leave a memory you have of Cheryl or to sign her online guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline.

