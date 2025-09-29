Caramel Corn Turning Pink at Emagine Entertainment to Help Breast Cancer Patients

This October, Emagine Entertainment will once again be turning their Caramel Corn pink to raise awareness and funds during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From October 1 - October 31, 2025, guests at all Emagine locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin can enjoy limited-edition pink caramel corn popcorn, with a portion of the proceeds from each sale benefiting Pink Fund. Pink Fund is a Michigan-based national nonprofit that provides financial assistance to breast cancer patients in active treatment.

Pink Fund provides "Real Help for the Other Part of the Fight," providing up to 90-days of financial support, directly to patients' creditors, for essential non-medical cost-of-living expenses like housing, transportation, and utilities. These funds help patients focus on recovery, care for their families, and their return to work without the added burden of financial stress.

"Emagine is proud to support Pink Fund and its incredible work for families in our communities," stated Paul Glantz, Chairman and CEO of Emagine Entertainment. "We believe in using our theatres not only to entertain, but also to inspire and uplift. Offering this sweet treat is one small way we can make a big difference."

Founded in Michigan, Pink Fund has provided millions in financial support to breast cancer patients nationwide. This partnership highlights the importance of community collaboration in raising awareness and creating a meaningful impact.

"At Pink Fund we see firsthand the financial devastation a breast cancer diagnosis can bring," stated Molly MacDonald, Founder and CEO of Pink Fund. "Partnerships like this with Emagine not only raise critical funds but also spark conversations about how we can better support patients beyond their medical care."

For tickets and showtimes, visit www.emagine-entertainment.com or utilize Emagine's App.

More News from Saline