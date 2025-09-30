Treat of Agriculture Gives Costumed Kids Michigan Agriculture Treats

The Washtenaw County Farm Bureau hosts a trick-or-treat-style event that will teach kids about the food grown in Michigan.

Treat of Agriculture will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 21 in Building D at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

The big difference is that trick-or-treaters, dressed in costumes, will receive Michigan agriculture products instead of candy. Families and kids 12 and under are welcome. Treats are guaranteed to the first 200 children.

There is also a free photo booth and fun Halloween games.

