Chamber Welcomes Clay + Code with Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

(From the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomed Clay + Code to the Saline community with a vibrant Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony held on September 20. The event was well attended by local residents, business leaders, and supporters, celebrating the launch of Saline’s newest hub for hands-on learning and innovation.

Founded by Saline locals Tara and Hardik Joshi, who have over 17 years of experience in education and technology, Clay + Code is a unique S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) learning center that blends the tactile world of ceramics with the logic and creativity of robotics. The center offers group classes, private lessons, custom pottery orders, and features a full S.T.E.A.M. retail shop at the front.

As a Proud Innovation Partner of the University of Michigan Robotics Department, Clay + Code is committed to fostering curiosity and creativity across all age groups. “We are on a mission to unite curiosity, creativity, and community through hands-on STEAM education,” said Tara Joshi. “From the science of clay and glazes to the logic of circuits and robotics, our programs are designed to empower both kids and adults to think logically and express themselves artfully!”

The Joshi family expressed deep appreciation for the Saline community, noting, “Everyone is willing to help promote and bring a sense of community to Downtown.” Their partnership with the University of Michigan Robotics Department marks a proud milestone in their journey.

The SACC congratulates Clay + Code on their successful launch and looks forward to the positive impact they will bring to the Saline area.

Welcome to Saline, Clay + Code!

Location: 106 W. Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI 48176

More News from Saline